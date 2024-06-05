Naveen Patnaik arrives at Raj Bhavan to resign





Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the people of Odisha after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a historic win in the state stopping the over two-decade juggernaut of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. PM Modi said the BJP will leave no stone unturned in fulfilling the dreams of the people and taking Odisha to new heights of progress.





"Thank you Odisha! It's a resounding victory for good governance and celebrating Odisha's unique culture. BJP will leave no stone unturned in fulfilling the dreams of people and taking Odisha to new heights of progress. I am very proud of all our hardworking Party Karyakartas for their efforts," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Odisha CM and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik arrives at the Raj Bhavan in Bhubaneswar. BJD lost the Odisha Assembly elections, winning just 51 of the total 147 seats in the state.