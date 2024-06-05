RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Naveen Patnaik arrives at Raj Bhavan to resign
June 05, 2024  11:44
Narendra Modi's BJP stopped the 20-year run of the BJD
Narendra Modi's BJP stopped the 20-year run of the BJD
Odisha CM and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik arrives at the Raj Bhavan in Bhubaneswar. BJD lost the Odisha Assembly elections, winning just 51 of the total 147 seats in the state. 

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the people of Odisha after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a historic win in the state stopping the over two-decade juggernaut of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. PM Modi said the BJP will leave no stone unturned in fulfilling the dreams of the people and taking Odisha to new heights of progress. 

 "Thank you Odisha! It's a resounding victory for good governance and celebrating Odisha's unique culture. BJP will leave no stone unturned in fulfilling the dreams of people and taking Odisha to new heights of progress. I am very proud of all our hardworking Party Karyakartas for their efforts," PM Modi said in a post on X.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Will TDP, JD-U Toe BJP Line On Hindutva?
Will TDP, JD-U Toe BJP Line On Hindutva?

The TDP and JD-U will have a lot to answer inside Parliament, day after day, session after session, notes N Sathiya Moorthy.

What Kartik Has In Common With Aishwarya
What Kartik Has In Common With Aishwarya

Many of our leading men and women are also all for dramatic physical transformation for the sake of artistic authenticity.

Never faced political pressure from powers that be: CJI Chandrachud
Never faced political pressure from powers that be: CJI Chandrachud

"We live lives which are relatively isolated from the political arm of the government -- but obviously judges have to be conversant with the impact of their decisions on the polity at large. That's not political pressure but an...

AI, Cloud, super app: Adani group to bet big on tech
AI, Cloud, super app: Adani group to bet big on tech

Coal-to-airports conglomerate Adani group is set to make a splash in the tech world. The group is considering the creation of customised artificial intelligence (AI) models for commercial prospects and consolidating digital services on...

'It Slowly Dawned On Me That I Had Won'
'It Slowly Dawned On Me That I Had Won'

'I want to believe that now the world is my oyster.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances