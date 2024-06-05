Modi resigns as PM till new govt is formed

Modi resigns as PM till new govt is formedJune 05, 2024 14:33
Narendra Modi resigns as PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets President Droupadi Murmu, tenders his resignation along with Council of Ministers. President Murmu accepts PM Modi's resignation, requests him to continue till new government assumes office.
