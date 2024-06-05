RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi, NDA govt to be sworn-in on June 8
June 05, 2024  13:14
The formation of the NDA government and the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to take place on June 8. Modi on Tuesday pledged to work with all states, regardless of the party in power, to build a developed India.
TOP STORIES

'I Am In Love With...'
'I Am In Love With...'

'This was my only dream since I was a kid. I worked very hard for it and I am still working very hard to grow with every film.'

Sensex jumps over 1,772 points; Nifty crosses 22K
Sensex jumps over 1,772 points; Nifty crosses 22K

Among the 30 Sensex companies, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle, Asian Paints, HCL Technologies, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ITC were the biggest gainers. Larsen & Toubro, Power Grid, NTPC and State Bank of India were among the laggards.

Proteas Vibe With NYC!
Proteas Vibe With NYC!

Aiden Markram and Co took in the sights and sounds of New York.

Weakened majority for BJP poses challenges to reform agenda, says Fitch
Weakened majority for BJP poses challenges to reform agenda, says Fitch

The BJP losing its outright majority and relying on allies to form a government could pose challenges for the more ambitious elements of reform agenda like land and labour, Fitch Ratings said in a note on Wednesday. Prime Minister...

Planning To Buy A House? Read This
Planning To Buy A House? Read This

'Some buyers believe prices may correct in the future.' 'This is unlikely. Many developers are increasing prices amid strong sales and inflationary trends.'

