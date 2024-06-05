Modi, NDA govt to be sworn-in on June 8

Modi, NDA govt to be sworn-in on June 8June 05, 2024 13:14
The formation of the NDA government and the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to take place on June 8. Modi on Tuesday pledged to work with all states, regardless of the party in power, to build a developed India.
TOP STORIES
Weakened majority for BJP poses challenges to reform agenda, says Fitch
The BJP losing its outright majority and relying on allies to form a government could pose challenges for the more ambitious elements of reform agenda like land and labour, Fitch Ratings said in a note on Wednesday. Prime Minister...