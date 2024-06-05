Modi 3.0: What did China say

China on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Natinoal Democratic Alliance in the general elections and said both countries should 'look to the future' to advance bilateral relations, frozen since the Galwan incident four years ago, on a 'healthy and stable track'.



"We noted the results of India's general election and extend congratulations on the victory of the BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing in Beijing.



"A healthy and stable China-India relationship is in the interest of both the countries, and conducive to the peace and development in this region and beyond," Mao said while responding to a question by the official media seeking China's comment on Modi's win.



"China stands ready to work with India to act in the fundamental interests of the two countries and the two peoples, bear in mind the overall interest of our ties, look to the future and advance bilateral relations on a healthy and stable track," she said.



Asked whether China will advance any new initiatives to revive the bilateral ties deadlocked since May 2020 over the Eastern Ladakh military standoff, Mao said China's consistent and clear stand is that a healthy and stable China-India relationship is in the interest of both countries.



"We also hope that the two countries will act in the fundamental interests of the two peoples, work in the same direction and work for a healthy and stable China-India relationship," she said. -- PTI

