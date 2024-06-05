RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Markets bounce back after Tuesday bloodbath
June 05, 2024  10:38
Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty began the trade on an optimistic note on Wednesday after facing heavy drubbing in the previous trade as value-buying at lower levels led to an uptrend in the markets.

 Making a strong comeback after Tuesday's sharp decline, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 948.83 points to 73,027.88 in early trade. 

The NSE Nifty went up by 247.1 points to 22,131.60. While the NDA is comfortably above the majority mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha, the BJP has fallen short of the magic number for the first time since 2014 and is critically dependent on its allies for government formation. The Election Commission has declared results for all 543 Lok Sabha constituencies, with the BJP winning 240 seats and the Congress 99.

 "Despite the reduced majority, we expect the policy agenda of Modi 2.0 (investment-led growth, capex, infrastructure creation, manufacturing, etc.) to continue, although with some tweaks. We also expect some populist measures to address rural stress and lift sentiments at the margin, given the nature of the verdict," as per a report by Motilal Oswal Research. 

 Among the 30 Sensex companies, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle, Asian Paints, HCL Technologies, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ITC were the biggest gainers. Larsen & Toubro, Power Grid, NTPC and State Bank of India were among the laggards.
