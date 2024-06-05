RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


LS polls: Three women win from Chhattisgarh
June 05, 2024  21:52
Newly elected BJP MP Rupkumari Chaudhary/Courtesy Facebook
In recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections, three women from Chhattisgarh emerged victorious, echoing the gender representation observed in the previous polls. 

The ruling BJP won 10 out of 11 parliamentary seats, while the Congress clinched only one seat, marking a slight decline from its 2019 performance when it had won two constituencies. 

Among the 11 newly-elected MPs, three are women, with two from the BJP and one from the Congress. 

A total of 29 women candidates, including three from each of the BJP and Congress, had contested the elections. 

Rupkumari Chaudhary, a former MLA, emerged victorious in Mahasamund, securing 7,03,659 votes against Congress's Tamradhwaj Sahu who polled 5,58,203 votes. 

In Janjgir-Champa (SC) seat, BJP's Kamlesh Jangde, a fresher, defeated Congress's Shivkumar Dahariya, an influential Scheduled Caste community leader and former state minister, garnering 6,78,199 votes. 

Congress candidate Jyotsana Mahant, wife of opposition leader Charan Das Mahant, retained her seat in Korba by defeating BJP's Saroj Pandey, a former MP, by a margin of 43,283 votes. 

Jyotsana bagged 5,70,182 votes while Pandey polled 5,26,899 votes. -- PTI
