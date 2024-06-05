RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


LS polls: Rajini greets Modi, Stalin, Naidu
June 05, 2024  22:39
Superstar Rajinikanth
Superstar Rajinikanth on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and N Chandrababu Naidu for the success of their respective parties--BJP, DMK and TDP in the just concluded Lok Sabha polls. 

"My Hearty Congratulations to my dear friends.. Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M K Stalin @mkstalin ...and Shri Chandrababu Naidu Garu @ncbn," he wrote on 'X.' 

"I extend my hearty congratulations to NDA #nda and most respected dear Narendra Modiji @narendramodi," he added. 

While BJP emerged as the single largest party with 240 MPs, Naidu led his TDP to a stunning comeback in Andhra Pradesh where the party, a constituent of the NDA along with BJP and Janasena Party, won the assembly and Lok Sabha polls. 

The DMK-led alliance had swept the polls in Tamil Nadu, winning all 39 seats, besides the lone Puducherry segment. -- PTI
