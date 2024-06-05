RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
LS polls: All transgender candidates lose security deposits
June 05, 2024  09:46
South Delhi candidate Rajan Singh
South Delhi candidate Rajan Singh
All three transgender candidates who contested the Lok Sabha elections have lost their security deposits, highlighting the challenges faced by the community in gaining political representation in the country.
   
India is yet to see a transgender person elected to the Lok Sabha. 

All the three transgender candidates contested as independents.
 
Sunaina Kinnar, who contested from Dhanbad, received 3,462 votes. Rajan Singh, a candidate from South Delhi, garnered 325 votes. Durga Mausi, who stood for election from Damoh (Madhya Pradesh), secured 1,124 votes.
 
Despite their efforts, none of the candidates came even close to winning, and all failed to retain their security deposits.
 
The Election Commission's regulations stipulate that candidates failing to secure a minimum of one-sixth of the total valid votes polled would have their security deposits redirected to the treasury. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Two Ex-CMs Bite The Dust In J&K, And How!
Two Ex-CMs Bite The Dust In J&K, And How!

Omar Abdullah lost by 204,142 votes; Mehbooba Mufti by 281, 794 votes.

Sanya's A Summer Dream
Sanya's A Summer Dream

Hot girl summer is in full swing as far as this pretty lady is concerned.

Sinner first Italian to become World No 1
Sinner first Italian to become World No 1

'I'm happy to be part of this Italian movement. People, they start to play tennis now more and more, which is great to see. I think that's the most important.'

'Parents Don't Have To Be Perfect'
'Parents Don't Have To Be Perfect'

'The idea is to do your best, which I'm sure that we all are doing.' 'When we make mistakes, the idea is to own up to them. And to apologise.'

'Bhai Behen Ki Jodi Will Create Problems For Modi'
'Bhai Behen Ki Jodi Will Create Problems For Modi'

'Rahul Gandhi is going to turn 54 and in India political leaders peak when they are around 60.' 'This 'bhai-behen ki jodi' has done a wonderful job for the Congress.' 'Priyanka Gandhi was a very effective campaigner.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances