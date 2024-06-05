RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Lok Sabha results show BJP can be defeated: Uddhav
June 05, 2024  15:09
Uddhav supporters celebrate the party's winnings at the polls
Uddhav supporters celebrate the party's winnings at the polls
The Lok Sabha election results have shown that the Bharatiya Janata Party can be defeated, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said on Wednesday as he met his party candidates who won the polls. 

 Shiv Sena (UBT) winners Rajabhau Prakash Waje (from Nashik seat) and Sanjay Dina Patil (Mumbai North East) met former Maharashtra chief minister Thackeray at his residence in Mumbai on Wednesday, a day after the announcement of the poll results. 

 "The elections have shown that the BJP can be defeated. The myth (that it cannot be defeated) has been broken," Thackeray said. 

 On Tuesday, Thackeray met his party's Mumbai South seat winner Arvind Sawant and Mumbai South Central seat winner Anil Desai. In polls to the 543-member Lok Sabha, the BJP won 240 seats, falling short of a majority on its own. The BJP is poised to form the government with the support of its allies. The Sena UBT won nine seats.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

ICC releases additional tickets for Indo-Pak showdown
ICC releases additional tickets for Indo-Pak showdown

The ICC also said that it will make available more tickets in other categories as well for fixtures in Texas and Florida, the two other venues apart from New York, which are hosting the global event in the USA.

Will Rahul Gandhi choose Wayanad over Rae Bareli
Will Rahul Gandhi choose Wayanad over Rae Bareli

The Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, where Rahul Gandhi won for the second time in a row, comprises three assembly constituencies each in the tribal district of Wayanad and the Muslim-dominated Malappuram, as well as one in Kozhikode district...

Modi tenders resignation to Prez, likely to take oath on June 8
Modi tenders resignation to Prez, likely to take oath on June 8

The term of the current 17th Lok Sabha ends on June 16.

Sindhu suffers opening round defeat at Indonesia Open
Sindhu suffers opening round defeat at Indonesia Open

The Taiwanese shuttler took an hour and 10 minutes to beat the Commonwealth Games gold medallist.

Owaisi emerges as winner in Hyderabad for the 5th time
Owaisi emerges as winner in Hyderabad for the 5th time

Asaduddin Owaisi, who was once the leader of a little-known outfit confined to the old city of Hyderabad, has emerged as a powerful voice of Muslims in the country in recent years.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances