RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Lok Sabha elections: Two candidates booked for rape secure victory
June 05, 2024  02:41
image
Two candidates with rape cases registered against them have won the Lok Sabha elections, the results of which were declared on Tuesday. 

BJP candidates Saumitra Khan and Madhavaneni Raghunandan Rao have cases registered against them under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code. 

Khan won from West Bengal's Bishnupur constituency by 5,567 votes and Rao from Telangana's Medak by 39,139 votes. 

Some candidates, including those facing serious criminal charges such as attempt to murder and hate speech, also won. 

The BJP's Shantanu Thakur, who won from West Bengal's Bangaon, has charges related to attempt to murder, statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between communities, among others, registered against him. 

Dulu Mahato, who won on a BJP ticket from Jharkhand's Dhanbad, has 22 serious cases, including related to criminal intimidation and attempt to murder, registered against him. The BJP's West Bengal unit chief Sukanta Majumdar, who retained his Balurghat seat, has 30 serious cases against him. 

According to poll rights body Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), 1,643 candidates have criminal cases registered against them. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Modi wins historic 3rd term, but BJP misses majority mark
Modi wins historic 3rd term, but BJP misses majority mark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Tuesday poised to form the government for a third consecutive term with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance getting a majority in the Lok Sabha, notwithstanding crushing losses...

Nitish, Naidu hold key to Modi 3.0 as BJP falls short of majority
Nitish, Naidu hold key to Modi 3.0 as BJP falls short of majority

With the Bharatiya Janata Party falling short of a majority in the Lok Sabha and needing the National Democratic Alliance partners to form the government at the Centre, Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United head Nitish Kumar and...

BJP-led alliance suffers jolt in Maharashtra
BJP-led alliance suffers jolt in Maharashtra

The Bharatiya Janata Party suffered a setback in Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Tuesday, with its tally dwindling by less than half compared to 2019, while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi of Congress, Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb...

Indore scripts 2 histories: 2.18L NOTA votes, BJP's 11.75L win margin
Indore scripts 2 histories: 2.18L NOTA votes, BJP's 11.75L win margin

All 13 candidates in the fray in Indore against Lalwani, who won by a potentially record margin votes, lost their security deposit, indicating they were clearly rejected by the voters. If a candidate gets fewer than one-sixth of the...

Two candidates in jail on terror charges win: Can they take oath?
Two candidates in jail on terror charges win: Can they take oath?

Engineer Rashid has been lodged in the Tihar jail since August 9, 2019 on charges of alleged terror financing, while Singh has been booked under the National Security Act and sent to the Dibrugarh jail of Assam.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances