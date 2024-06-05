Lok Sabha elections: Two candidates booked for rape secure victory





BJP candidates Saumitra Khan and Madhavaneni Raghunandan Rao have cases registered against them under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code.





Khan won from West Bengal's Bishnupur constituency by 5,567 votes and Rao from Telangana's Medak by 39,139 votes.





Some candidates, including those facing serious criminal charges such as attempt to murder and hate speech, also won.





The BJP's Shantanu Thakur, who won from West Bengal's Bangaon, has charges related to attempt to murder, statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between communities, among others, registered against him.





Dulu Mahato, who won on a BJP ticket from Jharkhand's Dhanbad, has 22 serious cases, including related to criminal intimidation and attempt to murder, registered against him. The BJP's West Bengal unit chief Sukanta Majumdar, who retained his Balurghat seat, has 30 serious cases against him.





According to poll rights body Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), 1,643 candidates have criminal cases registered against them.

