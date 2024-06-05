RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Lok Sabha elections: Final table of seats won by parties
June 05, 2024  10:14
The Election Commission has declared results for all 543 Lok Sabha constituencies, with the BJP winning 240 seats and the Congress 99. The last result to be announced was that of the Beed constituency in Maharashtra, where NCP (Sharad Pawar) candidate Bajrang Manohar Sonwane defeated the BJP's Pankaja Munde by 6,553 votes. The Lok Sabha has 543 members. However, votes were counted for 542 seats after the BJP's Surat candidate Mukesh Dalal was elected unopposed. 

 Following are the number of seats won by parties in all states and Union Territories in the Lok Sabha elections, according to the Election Commission website: 

 BJP - 240 
 Congress - 99 
 Samajwadi Party - 37 
 Trinamool Congress - 29 
 DMK - 22 
 Telugu Desam Party - 16 
 JD(U) - 12 
 Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackrey) - 9 
 NCP (Sharad Pawar) - 8 
 Shiv Sena - 7 
 Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) - 5 
 YSRCP - 4 
 RJD - 4 
 CPI(M) - 4 
 Indian Union Muslim League - 3 
 AAP - 3 
 Jharkhand Mukti Morcha - 3 
 Janasena Party - 2 
 CPI (ML) (Liberation) - 2 
 JD(S) - 2 
 Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi - 2 
 CPI - 2 
 Rashtriya Lok Dal - 2 
 National Conference - 2 
 United People's Party, Liberal - 1 
 Asom Gana Parishad - 1 
 Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) - 1 
 Kerala Congress - 1 
 Revolutionary Socialist Party - 1 
 NCP - 1 Voice of the People Party - 1 
 Zoram People's Movement - 1 
 Shiromani Akali Dal - 1 
 Rashtriya Loktantrik Party - 1 
 Bharat Adivasi Party - 1 
 Sikkim Krantikari Morcha - 1 
 Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam - 1 
 Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) - 1 
 Apna Dal (Soneylal) - 1 
 AJSU Party - 1 
 AIMIM - 1 
 Independent - 7
