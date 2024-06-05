RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Largest exercise of democracy in history: US on India polls, neutral on results
June 05, 2024  01:10
The US on Tuesday praised India's parliamentary elections as the "largest exercise of democracy in history", while refraining from commenting on the outcomes of the polls. 

State department spokesperson Matthew Miller commended the Indian government and its voters for successfully completing the massive electoral process. 

"On behalf of the United States, we want to commend the government of India and voters there for successfully completing and participating in such a massive electoral undertaking, and we look forward to seeing final results," he stated during his daily news briefing. 

Miller emphasised the US stance on not commenting on electoral winners and losers worldwide. 

"I'm also not going to comment on winners and losers in elections as is our case around the world. What is important for us and what we have seen over the past six weeks is the largest exercise of democracy in history, as the Indian people came to the polls," he added. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Tuesday poised to form the government for a third consecutive term with the BJP-led NDA getting a majority in the Lok Sabha. -- PTI
