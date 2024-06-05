RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Kangana only fourth woman from Himachal to be elected to Lok Sabha
June 05, 2024  17:23
image
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has become only the fourth woman ever to be elected to Lok Sabha from Himachal Pradesh, and the first woman who is not from an erstwhile royal family. 

 BJP's Kangana defeated her Congress rival Vikramaditya Singh, scion of Rampur state and the incumbent state public works minister, by a margin of 74,755 votes from the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency.

 Earlier, Raj Kumari Amrit Kaur, the first health minister of the country and hailing from the erstwhile royal family of Kapurthala, was elected to Lok Sabha from the Mandi constituency in 1952. 

 Chandresh Kumari from the erstwhile royal family of Jodhpur, who was married in Himachal, won from Kangra seat in 1984. 

 State Congress chief Pratibha Singh, who belongs to the erstwhile royal family of Rampur, won from the Mandi seat in 2004, 2013 and 2021. Kangana is only the third woman to be elected from the Mandi seat.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Prem Singh Tamang to take oath as Sikkim CM for second term on June 9
Prem Singh Tamang to take oath as Sikkim CM for second term on June 9

SKM won 31 of the 32 assembly seats in the polls which occurred simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections.

Chandrababu Naidu Logs Back In Andhra Pradesh
Chandrababu Naidu Logs Back In Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu's victory comes barely eight months after his political career seemingly crashed in September 2023 when the YSRCP government arrested him in an alleged corruption case.

Contests That Startled India
Contests That Startled India

Lok Sabha constituencies that sprung a surprise in the 2024 polls.

CSK welcomes Ashwin back; Dhoni's future uncertain
CSK welcomes Ashwin back; Dhoni's future uncertain

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told PTI that Ashwin will oversee the centre as well as the team's various academies in India and abroad.

Kumaraswamy eyes agriculture portfolio in new NDA govt
Kumaraswamy eyes agriculture portfolio in new NDA govt

Janata Dal-Secular leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday hinted that his party was interested in the agriculture portfolio in the new National Democratic Alliance government.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances