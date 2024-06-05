RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
INDIA welcomes...: Did Kharge invite Nitish, Naidu?
June 05, 2024  19:51
image
The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) would welcome all parties that share a fundamental commitment to the values enshrined in the Preamble of Constitution, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Wednesday at the first meeting of the opposition grouping after its impressive gains in Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing the opposition leaders who converged at his residence, Kharge said all INDIA partners fought well, unitedly and resolutely.

"The mandate is decisively against Mr Modi, against him and the substance and style of his politics. It is a huge political loss for him personally apart from being a clear moral defeat as well. However, he is determined to subvert the will of the people," he said.

"The INDIA alliance welcomes all parties which share its fundamental commitment to the values enshrined in the Preamble to our Constitution and to its many provisions for economic, social and political justice," the Congress chief said in his opening remarks.

Thanking the INDIA bloc partners, he said, "I welcome all INDIA alliance partners. We fought well, fought unitedly, fought resolutely."  -- PTI

IMAGE: INDIA bloc leaders hold a meeting at the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Modi elected as NDA leader, ready to form govt
Modi elected as NDA leader, ready to form govt

They met at Modi's residence in New Delhi a day after the NDA won a majority of seats in the Lok Sabha election, paving the way for him to take the oath for a third consecutive term, a first for any ruling alliance since 1962.

Stimac hopeful for India's chances vs Kuwait
Stimac hopeful for India's chances vs Kuwait

Head coach Igor Stimac believes it could be a game-changer for Indian football as India take on Kuwait in a crucial World Cup qualifier.

Jolt to Kejriwal, no interim bail on health grounds
Jolt to Kejriwal, no interim bail on health grounds

Special judge Kaveri Baweja directed the Tihar jail authorities to take care of his medical needs in judicial custody.

World leaders congratulate Modi on third term
World leaders congratulate Modi on third term

From India's neighbourhood and extended neighbourhood, presidents of Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Iran, Seychelles and prime ministers of Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Mauritius have sent congratulatory greetings to Modi.

Nitish To Hold Sway Over BJP
Nitish To Hold Sway Over BJP

With Nitish Kumar on its side, a BJP-led government may feel increased pressure to conduct a nationwide caste-based census.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances