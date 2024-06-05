INDIA bloc leaders to meet at Kharge's home at 6pm





"The INDIA Janbandhan leaders will be meeting today at 6 PM at 10, Rajaji Marg to discuss the election results and strategy thereafter," Kharge posted on X.





Counting of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was held on Tuesday.According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally of 303. The Congress, on the other hand, registered a strong improvement, winning 99 seats. While the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance won 292 seats, the INDIA bloc crossed the 230 mark, posing stiff competition, and defying all predictions.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi has secured a third term, but the BJP will need the support of other parties in his coalition, primarily -- JD (U) chief Nitish Kumar and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu.The INDIA bloc is trying to woo some of BJP allies to pull the game in its favour. -- ANI

