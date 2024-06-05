Heatwave prevails in Rajasthan, Dholpur hottest at 45.4 degrees C





According to the Met Centre Jaipur, heatwave was recorded at some places in the Bharatpur division.





The maximum temperature was recorded in Dholpur followed by 44.7 degrees Celsius in Pilani, 44.4 degrees Celsius in Sri Ganganagar, 44.3 degrees Celsius in Kota, 44.2 degrees Celsius in Banasthali, 44 degrees Celsius in Alwar, 43.8 degrees Celsius in Churu and 43.4 degrees Celsius in Chittorgarh, it said.





Meanwhile, Jaisalmer recorded the lowest maximum temperature of 40.3 degrees Celsius.





The department has predicted rainfall in some parts of Jaipur, Bharatpur, Kota and Ajmer divisions in the coming days. -- PTI

The maximum temperature in most parts of Rajasthan was recorded above 40 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's normal, and Dholpur was hottest at 45.4 degrees Celsius, the local weather office said on Wednesday.