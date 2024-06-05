RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Heatwave prevails in Rajasthan, Dholpur hottest at 45.4 degrees C
June 05, 2024  23:55
File image
File image
The maximum temperature in most parts of Rajasthan was recorded above 40 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's normal, and Dholpur was hottest at 45.4 degrees Celsius, the local weather office said on Wednesday. 

According to the Met Centre Jaipur, heatwave was recorded at some places in the Bharatpur division. 

The maximum temperature was recorded in Dholpur followed by 44.7 degrees Celsius in Pilani, 44.4 degrees Celsius in Sri Ganganagar, 44.3 degrees Celsius in Kota, 44.2 degrees Celsius in Banasthali, 44 degrees Celsius in Alwar, 43.8 degrees Celsius in Churu and 43.4 degrees Celsius in Chittorgarh, it said. 

Meanwhile, Jaisalmer recorded the lowest maximum temperature of 40.3 degrees Celsius. 

The department has predicted rainfall in some parts of Jaipur, Bharatpur, Kota and Ajmer divisions in the coming days. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

President Murmu hosts dinner for Modi, council of ministers
President Murmu hosts dinner for Modi, council of ministers

The event was also attended by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

T20 WC: India Captain unhappy with 'bouncy' NY pitch
T20 WC: India Captain unhappy with 'bouncy' NY pitch

Vaughan unleashed a scathing criticism of the pitch at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, calling it "sub-standard"

Modi elected as NDA leader, ready to form govt
Modi elected as NDA leader, ready to form govt

They met at Modi's residence in New Delhi a day after the NDA won a majority of seats in the Lok Sabha election, paving the way for him to take the oath for a third consecutive term, a first for any ruling alliance since 1962.

Andreeva sends Sabalenka crashing out of French Open
Andreeva sends Sabalenka crashing out of French Open

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka was sent crashing out of the French Open after a shock 6-7(5) 6-4 6-4 quarter-final loss to Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva

Day after rout, Adhir says Kharge never campaigned in Baharampur
Day after rout, Adhir says Kharge never campaigned in Baharampur

The party's prime mover in West Bengal and the state Pradesh Congress president was stunned by Trinamool Congress's star candidate and cricketer-turned-politician Yusuf Pathan who comprehensively defeated Chowdhury by a margin of over...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances