Electoral defeat is collective responsibility: Shinde on Fadnavis
June 05, 2024  17:35
The Maha CM campaigns for Thane candidate Naresh Mhaske. File pic
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's statement on Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis' proposal to relieve him from the state government says, "Electoral defeat is a collective responsibility. All three parties had worked together in the elections. If you look at the vote share, Mahayuti got more than two lakh votes in Mumbai. The reasons for the defeat will be honestly reviewed. In the last two years, the government has taken many good decisions in the state. I will be speaking to Devendra ji soon. We have worked together in the past and we will keep on working in the future. We have collectively failed to counter the false claims of the opposition." 

 BJP leader Ashok Chavan says, "It was his personal statement. There was no discussion in the core room regarding this (of Fadnavis' resignation) and the core room does not endorse such a view. The central leadership will take a decision on it."
