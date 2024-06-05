RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Congress' Manish Tewari wins from Chandigarh, defeats BJP's Sanjay Tandon
June 05, 2024  02:08
Congress candidate Manish Tewari
Congress candidate Manish Tewari
Congress candidate Manish Tewari defeated the BJP's Sanjay Tandon to secure victory from Chandigarh's lone Lok Sabha seat. 

Tewari, a former Union minister, won by a slender margin of 2,504, according to data on the Election Commission website. 

The senior Congress leader said his win was a victory for justice, peace and stability. 

"Grateful to Chandigarh and my beloved people for their blessings in making me win the elections. This is the victory of justice, peace and stability over divisive politics -- a true win for democracy," Tewari said. "The people of Chandigarh are the torchbearers of safeguarding our Constitution. I guarantee that together we shall usher in a bright progressive future for Chandigarh, as promised. Thank you once again for your faith in my leadership," he said. 

Tewari maintained his lead over Tandon since counting began, despite Congress workers alleging later on Tuesday that there was a delay in declaring the final result. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2024: THE VERDICT
LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2024: THE VERDICT

After a marathon polling process to elect the 18th Lok Sabha that lasted for a month and a half, the results were declared on Tuesday.

BJP wave in MP, captures Congress bastion Chhindwara
BJP wave in MP, captures Congress bastion Chhindwara

With all 29 under its belt, the BJP became the first political party to achieve such a feat after 40 years in Madhya Pradesh.

Battle for Andhra Pradesh, Odisha: THE VERDICT
Battle for Andhra Pradesh, Odisha: THE VERDICT

The results for the Andhra Pradesh and Odisha assembly elections were declared on Tuesday.

Points Table: T20 World Cup 2024
Points Table: T20 World Cup 2024

How the teams stand in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Rain forces England, Scotland T20 WC washout
Rain forces England, Scotland T20 WC washout

Rain forced abandonment of the T20 World Cup clash between England and Scotland here on Tuesday with both teams sharing a point each.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances