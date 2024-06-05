Chirag Paswan meets Nitish ahead of NDA meeting in Delhi





Chirag, whose party won all the five constituencies allotted to it as part of the NDA seat-sharing in the state, called on the CM along with his newly elected MPs. The party contested and won Hajipur, Vaishali, Samastipur, Khagaria and Jamui seats.





Speaking to reporters after meeting Kumar, Paswan said, "We congratulated him and sought his blessings. The way the CM has strengthened NDA in the state is highly commendable. The credit for the alliance's performance in Bihar goes both to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar." "We are now going to Delhi for the NDA meeting," he added. PTI

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Wednesday morning met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar here ahead of the crucial NDA meeting scheduled in Delhi later in the day.