Chandrababu Naidu heads to Delhi
June 05, 2024  10:48
Chandrababu Naidu celebrates victory with family
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu thanked the people for the overwhelming mandate given to NDA in Andhra Pradesh. In a social media post on Tuesday night, Naidu also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior BJP leaders Amit Shah and JP Nadda for their commitment to Andhra Pradesh's future. 

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu says, "Today, I am heading to Delhi. After the completion of the election, this is my first press meet before going to Delhi. I am very glad for the support of the voters. Ups and downs are common in politics. Many political leaders and parties have been ousted in history. This is a historic election. Even voters from abroad have returned to their hometowns to exercise their votes."

The National Democratic Alliance of TDP, BJP and Janasena won a landslide victory in the simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh, bagging 21 Parliament and 164 Assembly seats. Party-wise, the TDP won 16 Lok Sabha seats, BJP three and Janasena two. 

Out of 25 Lok Sabha seats, NDA swept 21 seats away while YSRCP managed to win only four seats. In the Assembly polls, the TDP got 135 seats, Janasena - 21 and BJP - 8. The YSRCP got 11 seats. "Today (Tuesday), my heart is filled with gratitude. I thank the people of our state for blessing the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance with an overwhelming mandate to serve them. Together, we have won a battle to reclaim our state, and together, we will rebuild it," he said in the post. 

 Naidu further said the victory is the result of the hard work and dedication of leaders and cadres who fought bravely against all odds until the last vote was cast. The TDP leader said he extends heartfelt gratitude to each one of them for their unwavering commitment and congratulates them on this outstanding achievement. PTI
