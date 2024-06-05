Cabinet to call for dissolving Lok Sabha today

Cabinet to call for dissolving Lok Sabha todayJune 05, 2024 00:25
The Union Cabinet will meet on Wednesday morning to take stock of the Lok Sabha election results and may recommend the dissolution of the current Lok Sabha.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the meeting, which will begin at 11.30 am, a day after the general election results were declared.
Sources said Modi has convened the meeting at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence and is likely to recommend the dissolution of the 17th Lok Sabha, whose term ends on June 16. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
Lead margin less than third placed candidate's votes in many seats
Majority of these constituencies are in Uttar Pradesh and the party that is on the third slot even as the counting is still underway on several seats is the Bahujan Samaj Party, a party neither with the National Democratic Alliance nor...