BSP's vote share continues to decline for 3rd consecutive term, NOTA dips too
June 05, 2024  01:38
The vote share of the Bahujan Samaj Party, which trailed third on all seven seats behind the BJP and Congress-AAP alliance, continued to witness a decline for the third consecutive term as it gasped at a mere .70 percentage of the total vote share.

The Mayawati-led BSP witnessed a vote share of 1.23 per cent in 2014 and 1.08 percent in the 2019 general elections.

The vote share of the party flared a little above the NOTA (None of the above) vote share, which was registered at .50 percent.

After, the Bharatiya Janata Party, BSP was the only national party that fielded its candidates on all seven seats of Delhi.

In the East Delhi seat BSP's candidate Mohd. Waqar Choudhary trailed with 9,197 votes. -- PTI
