BJP's sitting MP Jugal Sharma bags Jammu seat for third time
June 05, 2024  00:50
Sitting MP Jugal Kishore Sharma retained his seat and secured a third consecutive victory in the Jammu Lok Sabha seat. 

He attributed his success to people and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

Sharma, who has been an MP since 2014, received 6,87,588 votes, defeating his closest competitor Raman Bhalla, Jammu and Kashmir Congress vice president, by a margin of 1,35,498 votes.

Bhalla, who had also lost to Sharma in the 2019 elections, garnered 5,52,090 votes. -- PTI
