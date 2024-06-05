RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
BJP-led NDA gets simple majority, crosses half-way mark
June 05, 2024  00:41
image
The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance on Tuesday got a simple majority in the Lok Sabha elections by winning 273 seats. 

While results for 498 seats were declared by the Election Commission, counting on 45 seats was still on. 

According to the tally on the EC website, the BJP has already won 226 seats, and its allies TDP and JDU won 12 seats each, Shiv Sena 7, LJP (Ram Vilas) 5 and JDS and RLD two seats each. Other NDA partners including Jana Sena, NCP, UPPL, AJSU, HAMS, SKM and Apna Dal (Sone Lal) have won one seat each. The BJP had already won the Surat Lok Sabha seat unopposed. 

As per the latest tally, the BJP was leading in 12 more seats, while TDP was leading in four more seats and some other NDA partners like AGP were leading in one seat. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2024: THE VERDICT
LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2024: THE VERDICT

After a marathon polling process to elect the 18th Lok Sabha that lasted for a month and a half, the results were declared on Tuesday.

BJP wave in MP, captures Congress bastion Chhindwara
BJP wave in MP, captures Congress bastion Chhindwara

With all 29 under its belt, the BJP became the first political party to achieve such a feat after 40 years in Madhya Pradesh.

Battle for Andhra Pradesh, Odisha: THE VERDICT
Battle for Andhra Pradesh, Odisha: THE VERDICT

The results for the Andhra Pradesh and Odisha assembly elections were declared on Tuesday.

Points Table: T20 World Cup 2024
Points Table: T20 World Cup 2024

How the teams stand in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Rain forces England, Scotland T20 WC washout
Rain forces England, Scotland T20 WC washout

Rain forced abandonment of the T20 World Cup clash between England and Scotland here on Tuesday with both teams sharing a point each.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances