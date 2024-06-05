BJP-led NDA gets simple majority, crosses half-way mark





While results for 498 seats were declared by the Election Commission, counting on 45 seats was still on.





According to the tally on the EC website, the BJP has already won 226 seats, and its allies TDP and JDU won 12 seats each, Shiv Sena 7, LJP (Ram Vilas) 5 and JDS and RLD two seats each. Other NDA partners including Jana Sena, NCP, UPPL, AJSU, HAMS, SKM and Apna Dal (Sone Lal) have won one seat each. The BJP had already won the Surat Lok Sabha seat unopposed.





As per the latest tally, the BJP was leading in 12 more seats, while TDP was leading in four more seats and some other NDA partners like AGP were leading in one seat. -- PTI

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance on Tuesday got a simple majority in the Lok Sabha elections by winning 273 seats.