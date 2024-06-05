BJP sweeps all five LS seats in Uttarakhand





This is the fifth consecutive election in which the party routed its principal rival Congress to reassert its political dominance in the hill state.





It had not only defeated the Congress in 2014 and 2019 general elections but also in the 2017 and 2022 assembly elections in the state.





The Congress had won only 11 seats against the BJP's 57 in a house of 70 in 2017.





Improving its position slightly in 2022, it won 19 seats against the BJP's 47.





Snatching an early lead over their nearest rivals from the Congress, BJP candidates consolidated it as the counting progressed to eventually clinch it 5-0.





Union Minister of state for defence and tourism Ajay Bhatt won the Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Lok Sabha seat defeating Congress' Prakash Joshi by 3,34,548 votes, the Election Commission said.





Bhatt had won the seat in 2019 for the first time, defeating Congress veteran and former chief minister Harish Rawat by 3,39,096 votes.





He was leading from the seat by the biggest margin in comparison with the rest of the BJP candidates. Bhatt is a former president of Uttarakhand BJP and a former leader of opposition in the state assembly. -- PTI

