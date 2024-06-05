Amethi MP KL Sharma meets the Gandhis

Amethi MP KL Sharma meets the GandhisJune 05, 2024 14:07
Congress party's newly-elected MP from Amethi, Kishori Lal Sharma shows his winning certificate as he meets Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and MP Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi. Rahul Gandhi (winner Wayanad and Rae Bareli) and KL Sharma show their winner's certificates.
TOP STORIES
Weakened majority for BJP poses challenges to reform agenda, says Fitch
The BJP losing its outright majority and relying on allies to form a government could pose challenges for the more ambitious elements of reform agenda like land and labour, Fitch Ratings said in a note on Wednesday. Prime Minister...