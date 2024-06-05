Akhilesh hails 'intelligent voters' of UP





The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, who fought the elections on the plank of PDA (Pichada, Dalit and Alpasankhyak) unity, said voters have proved that no force and deceit is more powerful than people's power.





"Dear intelligent voters of Uttar Pradesh, the victory of India bloc in the state is also the victory of the Dalit-Bahujan trust which, along with backward, minority, tribal, 'half population' (women) and all neglected, exploited, oppressed, backwards among the upper castes, has fought shoulder to shoulder to save the Constitution that gives the right to equality, respect, self-respect, dignified life and reservation," he said on X. The INDIA bloc has won 43 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, with the SP securing 37 seats and Congress six.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said the success of the INDIA bloc in Uttar Pradesh is the victory of the backward classes, Dalits and minorities, and attributed it to the PDA strategy and efforts put in by the alliance.