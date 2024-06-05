Ahem, what's this?June 05, 2024 16:34
Congress Kerala@INCKerala shares this image of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in conversation with TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu. The witty post says, "Don't panic Modiji, it's an old pic."
This comes amid buzz that the India alliance will be speaking to the TDP and JDU to cobble up numbers. The TDP is with the NDA.
