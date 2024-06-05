9 Karnataka trekkers die in Uttarakhand





A 22-member trekking team was sent by Himalayan View Trekking Agency, Maneri, on May 29 on a 35-km long trek from Uttarkashi.





The team constituted 18 trekkers from Karnataka and one from Maharashtra, besides three local guides, Uttarkashi District Magistrate Meharban Singh Bisht said.





Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday instructed the officials concerned to take necessary action for safe rescue of trekkers and to bring the bodies of the deceased to the state immediately.





Earlier in the day, the Principal Secretary in the revenue department, Rashmi Mahesh, said that four trekkers from Karnataka died while rescue operations were on to save the others trapped at Sahasratal in Uttarakhand.





The district magistrate of Garhwal was monitoring the rescue operation.





However, later, the death toll rose to nine. -- PTI

