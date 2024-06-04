YS Sharmila comes third in Kadapa





Avinash clinched victory with a commanding margin of over 62,000 votes,, beating his nearest rival CB Subbarami Reddy of TDP in Kadapa parliamentary constituency.





Sharmila, despite a spirited campaign, found herself relegated to the third position in the electoral race, marking a profound disappointment in her political aspirations.





Kadapa witnessed a fierce contest after APCC chief Sharmila challenged Avinash Reddy, who is embroiled in the case relating to the murder of former minister and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's late uncle, Vivekananda Reddy.





Kadapa holds significant historical resonance for the YS family, having been represented by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy himself, his late father former CM YS Rajasekhar Reddy and Vivekananda Reddy on various occasions over several decades.





Sharmila's decision to contest from Kadapa highlighted the family feud, evolving into a full-fledged political battle with brother Jagan.

