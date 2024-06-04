Yet to decide: Rahul on Wayanad, Rae Bareli seats

Yet to decide: Rahul on Wayanad, Rae Bareli seatsJune 04, 2024 23:32
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has won from both Wayanad and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituencies, said he has not taken a decision on which seat he will represent in the Lok Sabha.
Asked about which seat he would represent in Lok Sabha, Gandhi said, "I have won from both the seats and I want to wholeheartedly thank the voters of Rae Bareli and Wayanad. Now I have to decide which seat I will stay on, will discuss and then decide. Can't hold on to both the seats, but I haven't decided yet." -- PTI
