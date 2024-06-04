Yet to decide: Rahul on Wayanad, Rae Bareli seats





Asked about which seat he would represent in Lok Sabha, Gandhi said, "I have won from both the seats and I want to wholeheartedly thank the voters of Rae Bareli and Wayanad. Now I have to decide which seat I will stay on, will discuss and then decide. Can't hold on to both the seats, but I haven't decided yet." -- PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has won from both Wayanad and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituencies, said he has not taken a decision on which seat he will represent in the Lok Sabha.