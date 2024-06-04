RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Will take part in NDA meeting tomorrow: Chirag
June 04, 2024  17:47
Chirag Paswan
Chirag Paswan
After his party leads in all five Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan said on Tuesday that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated him on his party's performance and a meeting of NDA will take place tomorrow. 

 "We contested for 5 seats and won all of them. The Union Home Minister congratulated me on the party's performance and also mentioned about NDA meeting tomorrow. We will take part in this meeting. The credit for this performance goes to our Prime Minister," Chirag said. 

 He also extended his wishes to PM Modi and said that his party firmly supports the NDA government.
