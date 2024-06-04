Will take part in NDA meeting tomorrow: Chirag





"We contested for 5 seats and won all of them. The Union Home Minister congratulated me on the party's performance and also mentioned about NDA meeting tomorrow. We will take part in this meeting. The credit for this performance goes to our Prime Minister," Chirag said.





He also extended his wishes to PM Modi and said that his party firmly supports the NDA government.

