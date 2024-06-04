We are in NDA, we will remain in NDA: JD(U)





"It is our final decision," Tyagi told PTI Videos here when asked about suggestions that the JD(U) may go back to the INDIA bloc.





According to the latest counting trends, the BJP is set to emerge as the single-largest party but will fall short of majority on its won. It'd need the support of its NDA allies to form a government.





There were suggestions in certain quarters that JD(U) might go back to the INDIA bloc which has registered an improved performance. But Tyagi said there should an end to any such rumours. "It is our final decision. We are in the NDA and we will be in the NDA)," Tyagi told PTI Videos here when asked about the speculation. Kumar's JD(U) was earlier part of the INDIA bloc -- a coalition of opposition parties -- formed to take on the BJP-led NDA before the 2024 elections. In the past, he has switched sides many times, and a few months before the polls, he had left the INDIA bloc to join the NDA. The Lok Sabha has a total of 543 seats with Uttar Pradesh and Bihar sending 80 and 40 MPs respectively.





BJP: Wins: 24, Leads: 219; Cong: Wins: 7, Leading: 91

Amid speculations over Nitish Kumar-led JD(U)'s next move in the wake of vote counting trends, senior party leader K C Tyagi on Tuesday said they are in the NDA and "we will be in the NDA".