Uttar Pradesh surprise: INDIA : 43, NDA: 36
June 04, 2024  11:53
The INDIA bloc was leading in 43 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh and the BJP-led NDA in 37, according to trends on the Election Commission website. 

 INDIA bloc parties SP and the Congress were leading in 34 and nine seats, respectively, the election panel's data for polls to the 80 parliamentary constituencies in the state showed.

The BJP was leading in 34 seats and its ally RLD in two. The Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) was leading in one seat. 

 Among the prominent leaders who have taken comfortable leads over their rivals are Narendra Modi in Varanasi, Rajnath Singh in Lucknow, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav in Kannauj and Mainpuri respectively, Congress candidates Rahul Gandhi and Kishori Lal Sharma in Rae Bareli and Amethi respectively. The BJP's Arun Govil and Hema Malini were also ahead of their rivals in the Meerut and Mathura seats respectively. 

 Senior BJP leaders Smriti Irani, Ajay Mishra Teni and Maneka Gandhi and Anupriya Patel of the Apna Dal(S) were trailing in the Amethi, Kheri, Sultanpur and Mirzapur seats respectively. On the Faizabad seat in Ayodhya district, the BJP's Lallu Singh is trailing by 5,326 votes against the SP's Awadhesh Prasad. PTI
