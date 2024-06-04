UP ki janta ne kamaal kar diya: Rahul@presser





On the question of chances of govt formation by INDIA alliance, Rahul says, "We will hold a meeting with our alliance partners tomorrow. These questions will be raised and answered there. We won't make any statements without asking our alliance partners.





Rahul Gandhi says, "We are going to have a meeting with our INDIA alliance partners tomorrow...we respect our alliance partners and we won't make statements to press without asking them. I have won from Rae Bareli and Wayanad and I thank the voters. I need to decide which seat I will retain. I haven't decided yet.





"UP ki janta ne kamaal karke dikha diya...The people of UP understood the politics of the country and the danger to the Constitution, and they safeguarded the Constitution. I thank them for supporting Congress party and INDIA alliance...





"BJP doesn't talk in respectful manner but K L Sharma was working in Amethi for last 40 years; his victory was certain," Rahul said on the decimation of Smriti Irani.





When asked about which seat he will retain, Wayanad or Amethi, Rahul said he unfortunately can't keep both, and will decide soon.





He also smiled thanked, "my sister Priyanka who is hiding behind the scenes."

Now, Rahul Gandhi is addressing the Congress presser after Mallikarjun Kharge. Rahul Gandhi says, "We fought this election not just against BJP but also the institutions, the governance structure of the country, the intelligence agencies CBI &EDI, judiciary because all these institutions were captured by Amit Shah & Narendra Modiji."