TMC's Saugata Roy trails in Dum Dum LS seat in Bengal





The Election Commission of India has, so far, not confirmed any trend for the Dum Dum seat which is perceived to be a TMC stronghold. Roy, a three-time MP from the seat, is seeking re-election for the fourth time. PTI

Heavyweight TMC candidate Saugata Roy was trailing in the Dum Dum parliamentary seat on the northern outskirts of Kolkata, while his nearest rival, BJP's Shilbhadra Dutta, was leading, say TV reports, stating initial trends.