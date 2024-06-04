RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


TMC leading in 9, BJP in 2 seats in Bengal
June 04, 2024  10:05
The TMC surged ahead of its rivals as it was leading in nine seats, whereas the BJP was leading in two and the Congress in one seat after the initial round of counting, the Election Commission website said. 

TMC candidate and sitting MP Abhishek Banerjee is leading in the Diamond Harbour constituency over his nearest rival BJP's Abhijit Das by a margin of 8707 votes. 

TMC's Hooghly candidate Rachana Banerjee was leading after counting postal ballots over her nearest BJP rival and sitting MP Locket Chatterjee. TMC candidate and two-time MP Asit Mal was leading from Bolpur over her nearest rival BJP's Piya Saha by 6010 votes.

 In Malda Dakshin, Congress candidate Isha Khan Choudhury was leading by 11,733 votes over his nearest BJP rival Srirupa Mitra Choudhury. In Jadavpur, TMC's Sayani Ghosh was leading by 8048 votes over her nearest BJP rival Anirban Ganguly. In Malda Uttar, sitting MP and BJP candidate Khagen Murmu was leading by a margin of 11,119 votes over his nearest rival TMC's Prasun Banerjee. 

 In Cooch Behar, BJP candidate and sitting MP Nisiht Pramanik was trailing by a margin of 5529 votes against his TMC candidate Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia. In Kolkata's south seat, TMC candidate Mala Roy was leading over her nearest rival of the CPI(M) Saira Shah Halim by a margin of 12,491 votes. Counting of votes for 42 Lok Sabha constituencies began at 8 am. PTI
