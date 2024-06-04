Three women candidates win in LS polls in Karnataka





The Congress had fielded six women while the BJP had picked two women candidates in the state, which has a total of 28 Lok Sabha seats.





Union Minister Karandlaje won by a margin of 2,59,476 votes in Bengaluru North constituency defeating Congress candidate MV Rajeev Gowda.





Out of the six candidates fielded by Congress, Prabha Mallikarjun who made her electoral debut, became the first-ever woman MP from Davangere.





Coming from a political family and canvassing for Congress candidates for two decades and more in the past elections there, she defeated BJP's Gayathri Siddeshwara by a margin of 26,094 votes.





Once a Congress stronghold, the BJP has been winning the Davangere seat since 1999. -- PTI

