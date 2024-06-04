RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
The Soren revenge: Kalpana leads by 26,000 votes
June 04, 2024  15:41
image
Kalpana Soren, the wife of jailed former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, was leading by about 26,000 votes over her nearest BJP rival Dilip Kumar Verma in the Gandey assembly bypoll, election officials said on Tuesday. She was earlier trailing by a margin of 2,242 votes. 

 The seat fell vacant following the resignation of JMM MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad. The counting of votes for the Gandey assembly by-election is likely to be completed in 24 rounds. 

 The polls in Gandey were held on May 20, and 2.17 lakh of 3.16 lakh voters had exercised their franchise. 

 Kalpana had embarked on a political journey at the 51st Foundation Day celebration of the JMM in Giridih district on March 4, claiming that a conspiracy had been orchestrated by opponents ever since the Hemant Soren coalition government came to power in 2019. Hemant Soren was arrested by the ED on January 31 in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land fraud. He resigned from the post before the arrest.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

GM Arjun Erigaisi rises to World No 5; highest ranked Indian!
GM Arjun Erigaisi rises to World No 5; highest ranked Indian!

Arjun Erigaisi briefly reached a career-high live rating of 2771.2 earlier this week and is the only Indian since Vishwanathan Anand to do so.

Should Kohli Open Against Ireland?
Should Kohli Open Against Ireland?

Who do you think should be part of the Indian team for the opening match against Ireland?

Defeated, jailed: Chandrababu Naidu rises from the ashes
Defeated, jailed: Chandrababu Naidu rises from the ashes

Five years after suffering a humiliating defeat at the hands of a much younger Jagan Mohan Reddy, Telugu Desam Party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday was on course to lead his party towards a landslide victory in the Andhra Pradesh...

Tamil Nadu Shatters Mo-Sha's Dream Again
Tamil Nadu Shatters Mo-Sha's Dream Again

The BJP often forgets that in Dravidian Tamil Nadu, the voter does not mix religion, which is personal, and politics that is in the public sphere, points out N Sathiya Moorthy.

Modi should resign, head to Himalayas: Cong
Modi should resign, head to Himalayas: Cong

Early trends from counting of votes on Tuesday threw up disappointing results for the BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha elections, which appears to be losing heavily in its strongholds of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan although it is...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances