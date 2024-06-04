The big wins and losses

Union minister Anurag Thakur wins Hamirpur seat for fifth consecutive time, defeats Cong rival Satpal Raizada by margin of 1,82,357 votes





BJP candidate and Union minister Shripad Naik registered his sixth consecutive victory from the North Goa Lok Sabha constituency in Goa, while war veteran Viriato Fernandes of the Congress defeated his nearest rival from the ruling saffron party.





Voice of the People Party's Ricky AJ Syngkon snatches Shillong seat from three-term Congress MP Vincent Pala by 3.71 lakh votes.





BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah wins Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency by over 7.44 lakh votes.





SKM candidate Indra Hang Subba on Tuesday won the lone Lok Sabha seat in Sikkim, defeating his nearest rival Bharat Basnett of the Citizen Action Party (CAP-Sikkim) by 80,830 votes.





Mysore royal scion Wadiyar, Kota Srinivas poojary and former Minister K Sudhakar of BJP win LS polls.





Chandrashekhar of Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) defeats Om Kumar of BJP, wins Nagina seat by 1,51,473 votes.





Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son Karan Bhushan Singh wins Kaiserganj seat with a margin of 1,48,843 votes.





BRS working president K T Rama Rao on Tuesday conceded defeat after the party was not leading in any of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana but expressed confidence that it would rise like a phoenix.





Union minister Faggan Singh Kulaste wins from Mandla (ST) seat by 1,03,846 votes against Congress' Omkar Singh Markam.