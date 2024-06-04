RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
The big wins and losses
June 04, 2024  17:52
Anurag Thakur and Kangana Ranaut have won
Anurag Thakur and Kangana Ranaut have won
Union minister Anurag Thakur wins Hamirpur seat for fifth consecutive time, defeats Cong rival Satpal Raizada by margin of 1,82,357 votes

BJP candidate and Union minister Shripad Naik registered his sixth consecutive victory from the North Goa Lok Sabha constituency in Goa, while war veteran Viriato Fernandes of the Congress defeated his nearest rival from the ruling saffron party.

Voice of the People Party's Ricky AJ Syngkon snatches Shillong seat from three-term Congress MP Vincent Pala by 3.71 lakh votes.

BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah wins Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency by over 7.44 lakh votes.

SKM candidate Indra Hang Subba on Tuesday won the lone Lok Sabha seat in Sikkim, defeating his nearest rival Bharat Basnett of the Citizen Action Party (CAP-Sikkim) by 80,830 votes.

Mysore royal scion Wadiyar, Kota Srinivas poojary and former Minister K Sudhakar of BJP win LS polls.

Chandrashekhar of Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) defeats Om Kumar of BJP, wins Nagina seat by 1,51,473 votes.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son Karan Bhushan Singh wins Kaiserganj seat with a margin of 1,48,843 votes.

BRS working president K T Rama Rao on Tuesday conceded defeat after the party was not leading in any of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana but expressed confidence that it would rise like a phoenix.

Union minister Faggan Singh Kulaste wins from Mandla (ST) seat by 1,03,846 votes against Congress' Omkar Singh Markam. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Lok Sabha verdict: Big winners and losers
Lok Sabha verdict: Big winners and losers

As counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections is underway, here is how some of the candidates are faring in the contest.

INDIA bloc pins hopes on TDP, JD-U as BJP struggles to majority
INDIA bloc pins hopes on TDP, JD-U as BJP struggles to majority

Notably, the JD-U has put up a better than expected performance in Lok Sabha polls.

Mother Blesses Kangana
Mother Blesses Kangana

Kangana Ranaut has notched up 537,022 votes, a lead of 74,755 votes over her Congress rival Vikramaditya Singh's 462,267 votes in her first ever election.

Will Nitish switch sides? JD-U responds to rumours
Will Nitish switch sides? JD-U responds to rumours

Amid speculation over Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal-United's next move in the wake of vote counting trends, senior party leader K C Tyagi on Tuesday said they are in the National Democratic Alliance and 'we will be in the NDA'.

Priyanka Gandhi emerges as non-playing captain for Congress
Priyanka Gandhi emerges as non-playing captain for Congress

Priyanka Gandhi in large part was at the centre of the Congress's action, giving a number of enduring images from this election campaign.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances