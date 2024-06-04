Tharoor wins from Thiruvananthapuram

BJP's candidate from Thiruvananthapuram, Rajeev Chandrasekhar concedes defeat. Shashi Tharoor, Congress' candidate from the constituency wins by 15,759 votes.





Says Tharoor, "This is the blessing for the 4th time and I will do my best to be worthy of that trust to serve them well. The world T20 is going on but super over was here... BJP put up an enormous fight... One important message of Suresh Gopi in Thrissur is that his systematic outreach to minority communities. It is a very strong message to BJP that communal campaign won't go very far in Kerala."