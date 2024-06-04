Tharoor prays

Sign inCreate Account
There aren't many original Web series or movies announced for June, but quite a few Bollywood films will have their digital premieres.
Among the 30 Sensex companies, Larsen & Toubro, Power Grid, NTPC, State Bank of India, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank were the biggest laggards. Sun Pharma and Nestle were the only gainers.
Afghanistan started their T20 World Cup campaign with a comprehensive 125-run victory over debutants Uganda.
How the teams stand in the T20 World Cup 2024.
The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance and the opposition INDIA bloc were ahead in more than 200 seats on Tuesday out of 533 seats for which trends were available, according to television reports.