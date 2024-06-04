RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
TDP-BJP alliance set to form govt in Andhra Pradesh
June 04, 2024  11:45
image
The alliance of Telugu Desam Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to form the government in Andhra Pradesh as according to the early trends, the TDP is leading on 127 seats and the BJP on 7 seats. 

 As per the Election Commission data, the Janasena Party is leading on 17 seats,TDP is leading on 127 seats, the BJP on 7 seats while the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) is leading on 22 seats in Andhra Pradesh. 

 The Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha and Assembly elections are witnessing a triangular contest between the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), the Congress-led INDIA coalition, and the BJP-led NDA alliance, comprising Chandrababu Naidu's TDP and the Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party (JSP). The exit polls on Sunday have predicted victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly polls held on May 13.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

New York all set for India vs Pakistan: 'Super Bowl on steroids'
New York all set for India vs Pakistan: 'Super Bowl on steroids'

India and Pakistan form one of the most intense rivalries in cricket and the temporary, 34,000-seat stadium in New York, will be bursting at the seams, with millions more watching on TV.

NDA ahead in Andhra, Karnataka, may win 1 seat in Kerala
NDA ahead in Andhra, Karnataka, may win 1 seat in Kerala

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance was surging ahead in two southern states -- Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka -- while the respective blocs led by the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in Tamil Nadu and Congress in...

Sensex tanks over 3,200 pts, Nifty below 22,250; investor wealth wiped off
Sensex tanks over 3,200 pts, Nifty below 22,250; investor wealth wiped off

Among the 30 Sensex companies, Larsen & Toubro, Power Grid, NTPC, State Bank of India, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank were the biggest laggards. Sun Pharma and Nestle were the only gainers.

Valuations, access to capital spur fintechs' homecoming
Valuations, access to capital spur fintechs' homecoming

Why are financial-technology (fintech) players moving back to India, or doing the reverse-flipping?

LS polls: Who's trailing, who's leading?
LS polls: Who's trailing, who's leading?

As counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections is underway, here is how some of the candidates are faring in the contest.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances