Strong rooms with EVMs opened, all set for counting to begin
June 04, 2024  07:34
The mammoth exercise to count votes polled for the Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 elections will begin at 8 am on Tuesday. Strong rooms storing the EVMs were being opened across the country in the presence of the district magistrate, ahead of the counting.

Trends and results will begin from 8 am today. 

Results to 175 assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh and 147 assembly constituencies in Odisha and results of the bypolls in 25 assembly constituencies will also be declared today. 

Strict security has been put in place for the smooth conduct of counting of votes for over 8,000 candidates in this general elections. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will seek a third consecutive term in government, while the Congress-led opposition aims to unseat them. 

Most exit polls have predicted a return of PM Modi to power, a development which will make him the first prime minister since Jawaharlal Nehru to secure a third successive term in power,
