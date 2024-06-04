RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Strict instructions to ensure full transparency in counting process: CEC
June 04, 2024  09:39
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday said strict instructions have been passed to ensure complete transparency in the ongoing process of counting of votes. 

 Counting of votes for the just-held Lok Sabha elections as well as assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha is underway. 

 "Today is counting day. Today will mark the end of two and a half months of preparations," Kumar told PTI Video. He said strict instructions have been given to all chief electoral officers, district magistrates, observers and superintendents of police to ensure transparency in the counting process according to rules. 

 Kumar said strict instructions have been issued to include candidates and their counting agents in the entire process. Instructions have also been passed to cover the entire process using CCTV cameras on a round-the-clock basis. PTI
