Stock market tumbles





This downturn comes after the market hit an all-time high on Monday, with significant advances and no losers.





At the opening bell, the Sensex plunged by 1,135.48 points to 75,333.30, while the Nifty dropped by 408.35 points to open at 22,855.55. Among the Nifty companies, only 6 were advancing, and 44 were declining, reflecting widespread caution among investors.

The stock market opened on a negative note on Tuesday amid the ongoing trends from the Lok Sabha election.