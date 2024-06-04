Sticking with NDA, no support to INDIA: Naidu

Sign inCreate Account
Suspended Janata Dal-Secular leader and MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges of sexually abusing several women, was on Tuesday defeated in the Hassan Lok Sabha segment, by a margin of 42,649 votes.
On Tuesday, June 4, 2024, Telugu Desam Party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu was on course to lead his party towards a landslide victory in the Andhra Pradesh assembly polls.
Among the 30 Sensex companies, Larsen & Toubro, Power Grid, NTPC, State Bank of India, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank were the biggest laggards. Sun Pharma and Nestle were the only gainers.
An MP from Baharampur since 1999 and the reigning Pradesh Congress president of West Bengal, this was perhaps Chowdhury's toughest electoral challenge which came in the form Pathan, the non-resident TMC candidate.
IMAGES from the French Open quarter-finals played in Paris on Tuesday.