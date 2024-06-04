RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Sticking with NDA, no support to INDIA: Naidu
June 04, 2024  18:54
Chandrababu Naidu
Chandrababu Naidu
Just In: TDP says it will stick with NDA, rules out support to INDIA bloc.

Details soon.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Prajwal Revanna loses his Hassan seat
Prajwal Revanna loses his Hassan seat

Suspended Janata Dal-Secular leader and MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges of sexually abusing several women, was on Tuesday defeated in the Hassan Lok Sabha segment, by a margin of 42,649 votes.

Chandrababu Celebrates!
Chandrababu Celebrates!

On Tuesday, June 4, 2024, Telugu Desam Party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu was on course to lead his party towards a landslide victory in the Andhra Pradesh assembly polls.

BSE Sensex: 10 biggest single-day falls
BSE Sensex: 10 biggest single-day falls

Among the 30 Sensex companies, Larsen & Toubro, Power Grid, NTPC, State Bank of India, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank were the biggest laggards. Sun Pharma and Nestle were the only gainers.

Bengal Cong chief Adhir Chowdhury stumped by Pathan on home turf
Bengal Cong chief Adhir Chowdhury stumped by Pathan on home turf

An MP from Baharampur since 1999 and the reigning Pradesh Congress president of West Bengal, this was perhaps Chowdhury's toughest electoral challenge which came in the form Pathan, the non-resident TMC candidate.

French Open PIX: Swiatek sets up Gauff semis
French Open PIX: Swiatek sets up Gauff semis

IMAGES from the French Open quarter-finals played in Paris on Tuesday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances