Someone else will have to pack their bags: Kangana
June 04, 2024  12:59
Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut, the Bhartiya Janata Party candidate from Himachal Pradesh estimated to be leading from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh as per trends by Election Commission on Tuesday took a jibe at rival Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh whom she said might have to "pack up his bags and leave." 

 The actor's remarks were directed at allegations that she will pack up and return after the elections to Mumbai leaving Mandi behind. Kangana was seen to be leading from the seat by a margin of 65,000 votes, according to the latest Election Commission of India. 

 Speaking with ANI, Kangana said, "They will have to suffer the consequences of talking so low about a woman... And that is becoming clear today with the way we have got the lead. Mandi has not taken kindly to the insults for daughters." 

 She further said, "As far as my departure to Mumbai is concerned, this (Himachal Pradesh) is my 'janmabhoomi' and I will continue to serve people here. I have always said that I will work as a soldier in PM Narendra Modi's goal of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas.' So, I am not going anywhere. Perhaps, someone else will have to pack their bags and leave. I am not going anywhere." 

 The actor offered prayers at her residence and took to her official X handle to posted pictures with her mother and said. "Mother is the form of God, today my mother is feeding me curd and sugar," she wrote.
