Rahul leads in Wayanad by over 1,20,000 votes, and in Rae Bareli by 76,881 votes.





Smriti Irani trails in Amethi by over 29,000 votes over the Congress party's KL Sharma.

Kangana Ranaut performs puja at her home as she leads by over 36,000 votes over Vikramaditya Singh.