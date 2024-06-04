RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Smriti Irani loses by 1.66L
June 04, 2024  18:42
Cong's K L Sharma wins Amethi Lok Sabha seat by defeating Union minister Smriti Irani by margin of 1,66,022 votes: Election Commission.
Chandrababu Celebrates!
On Tuesday, June 4, 2024, Telugu Desam Party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu was on course to lead his party towards a landslide victory in the Andhra Pradesh assembly polls.

BSE Sensex: 10 biggest single-day falls
Among the 30 Sensex companies, Larsen & Toubro, Power Grid, NTPC, State Bank of India, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank were the biggest laggards. Sun Pharma and Nestle were the only gainers.

Bengal Cong chief Adhir Chowdhury stumped by Pathan on home turf
An MP from Baharampur since 1999 and the reigning Pradesh Congress president of West Bengal, this was perhaps Chowdhury's toughest electoral challenge which came in the form Pathan, the non-resident TMC candidate.

French Open PIX: Swiatek sets up Gauff semis
IMAGES from the French Open quarter-finals played in Paris on Tuesday.

Modi wins Varanasi with lowest victory margin
This time, the BJP leaders were claiming that PM Modi's victory margin will create a record.

